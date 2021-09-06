Tough times taught me more than success, says Ravi Dubey

Popular television actor Ravi Dubey is completing 16 years in the entertainment industry this year. Being part of some of the popular shows that include 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Jamai Raja' and several TV reality shows, the actor has also expanded his professional horizon into film production. In conversation, Ravi said how tough times taught him more than the success he got and that it is the biggest blessing that his life partner Sargun Mehta is also in the same profession.



Ravi said: "I would say the last 16 years of my professional career itself is a teacher because when I started acting, the avenues were film and television, OTT did not exist back then. Since I have got opportunity step by step and never seen the overnight success, I have gratitude but it (success) never got into my head to become arrogant. I have learnt way more and sharpened my skill set during my hard times than happy times. Honestly speaking, there is no school that could teach you how to handle success and what we learn from experience, can never be learnt from a book!" Starting his career in 'Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander' in 2007, Ravi started gaining visibility from the show '12/24 Karol Bagh'.

Recalling his first taste of fame, Ravi said, "I think my show '...Karol Bagh' was when the first time I realised that in public places like shopping malls and in cafes when I visited people started recognising me. That show was also very special for me because I met Sargun there. We started dating and now we are married for life!"

Together Ravi and Sargun appeared in several dance reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 5', 'Nach Baliye 6', and in the music video 'Toxic'. He also produced films like 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Jhalle' and the upcoming 'Saunkhan Sakhne'. Apart from acting and producing, Ravi has anchored TV shows like 'India's Dancing Superstar', 'India's Best Dramebaaz', 'Rising Star 2', 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' to name a few.

Considering the fact that Sargun is one of the most successful actresses in the Punjabi film industry, asked about their equation coming from the same profession of acting and Ravi replied, "That is the best thing because we understand each other completely. Since we are in the same business, there is a lot of unsaid understanding we have. As actors we also want to grow in the business as we are also stepping into production, together we could expand our professional and personal life with great synergy. I think, for us, the relationship we have is the centre of our life, that drives us to grow, as actors and as a couple."

Currently, the actor is working on a few projects that are under wrap and are soon to be announced.