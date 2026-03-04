‘Toxic’ postponed; ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘UBS’ get bigger ground

March was initially packed with high-profile releases, with films like Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic generating strong buzz among audiences. However, a major reshuffle has now altered the release landscape, impacting several planned releases.

Yash’s Toxic, which was slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, has now been pushed to June 4. The postponement effectively clears the path for Dhurandhar 2, one of Bollywood’s most anticipated sequels. The first installment of Dhurandhar had released with minimal hype but gradually gained momentum through strong word of mouth and its mass appeal. The sequel, riding on that success, is already carrying significant expectations and is likely to enjoy wider screen allocation.

Reports suggest that Toxic has been delayed to facilitate a pan-world release strategy. Ongoing tensions in parts of the Middle East are believed to have influenced the decision, as the makers aim to safeguard international revenues. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly been banned in Gulf countries, which may limit its reach there but opens up space in other territories.

Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is set for a grand release on March 26. With Toxic stepping aside, the film is expected to secure a larger number of screens. Though unexpected, Toxic’s postponement appears to have created a win-win situation for other big-ticket releases this month.