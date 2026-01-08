‘Toxic’ teaser introduces dark and stylish world of Raya

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead, has once again grabbed headlines with the release of its much-awaited teaser on the actor’s birthday. Coming on the heels of Yash’s massive success with the KGF franchise, expectations around the film are naturally sky-high. While the project has also drawn attention for its delays, the newly released teaser has reignited excitement and curiosity among fans and film circles alike.

Billed as a period gangster drama, the teaser offers a striking introduction to the gritty world of Toxic and Yash’s character, Raya. It opens at a graveyard, where a group of gangsters discuss the long-anticipated return of a feared figure. As tension builds, they notice a car shaking outside the cemetery, only to realise that Raya has arrived in an unconventional and provocative manner. What follows is a sudden explosion that throws the gangsters into chaos, after which Yash steps out of the car with trademark swagger and delivers the punchline, “Daddy’s Home.”

Staying true to its tagline, A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the teaser hints at mature themes and intense violence, suggesting that the film may receive an A certificate from the censor board. Visually, Toxic appears grand, stylish and technically polished, marking a significant scale-up for director Geethu Mohandas. The production quality, visuals and overall tone have impressed many, especially given the filmmaker’s previous body of work.

While the teaser avoids revealing plot details, it effectively builds intrigue and buzz. However, its bold visuals and adult themes may limit family audiences. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Toxic is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.