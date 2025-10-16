‘Trend Set Cheyy’ from ‘Jatadhara’ becomes instant youth anthem

The promotional song Trend Set Cheyy from Sudheer Babu’s upcoming fantasy-action film Jatadhara has taken social media by storm. Released by the makers as a peppy promotional track, the song has struck a chord with youth for its high-energy presentation and stylish visuals.

Composed by Raees & Zain – Sam, the track blends pulsating beats with modern sound design, creating a vibrant party vibe. Lyricist Shree Mani adds charm with smart Telugu-English wordplay, making the song catchy and repeat-worthy. The vocals by Spoorthi Jitender and Rajeev Raj bring raw dynamism to the composition, perfectly matching the fast-paced rhythm.

The video features Nava Dhalapathy Sudheer Babu in a trendy avatar, dancing alongside Shreya Sharma in a sleek pub setting. With slick choreography and stylish production, the song highlights Sudheer Babu’s flair for dance and screen presence, making it a visual treat.

Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara promises a gripping mythological action saga and also marks Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s Telugu debut. The film is set for a grand release on November 7.