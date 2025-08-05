‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ set for August 22 release

Under the production of Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala's Vanara Celluloid banner and presented by star director Maruthi on Maruthi Team Product, the film ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ is directed by Mohan Srivatsa. The movie, which stars pan-Indian actor Sathyaraj in the lead role, also features Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, Kranthi Kiran, and Sanchi Rai in key roles.

The film carries strong buzz, with each promotional release making a positive impression. While the glimpse and teaser introduced the mythological backdrop, the songs turned out to be chartbusters. The official release date was recently announced at a press conference.

Sathyaraj said, "I'm delighted to have worked on ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik.’ We could all say our roles are main, but the story is the real hero here. Director Mohan, producer Vijay, and executive producer Rajesh are the real 'arrows' of this film. Eshwar made me dance, and Ramesh showcased all of us brilliantly. The director and cinematographer did a fantastic job together. Even after turning 70, I still want to take on new, unique roles. I want to do more roles like ‘Barbarik’ instead of the typical ones. This film will be released on August 22nd, which is my dear friend Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday. Chiranjeevi is a complete actor—a great actor, a great dancer, and a wonderful person. We are so happy that our movie is releasing on his birthday."

Udaya Bhanu added, "I haven't been away from movies; I just act in roles that appeal to me. Currently, I've had the opportunity to play a role that satisfies an artist's hunger. Mohan gave me a challenging role in ‘Barbarik,’ and I put my all into every character I play. Rajesh is a good friend of mine, and he always convinces me to do his projects. When Mohan narrated the story, I could visualize the entire plot and every scene. People often ask why our industry doesn't produce films like this, and our movie will surprise them. Vijaypal is a very passionate producer; if producers like him succeed, they will uplift many others. Vasishta is a great person, and Kranthi has next-level energy."

Producer Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala remarked, "Our film ‘Barbarik’ is coming out on August 22nd. Please watch and support it. If you like our songs, teaser, and trailer, please give us your support."

Director Mohan Srivatsa said, "It's the media, with their camera as their weapon, that has to take our film to the audience. That's why the media is our ‘Barbarik.’ The song ‘Nee Valle Nee Valle’ got a great response—that was our first arrow."