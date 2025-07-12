Triptii Dimri calls ‘Dhadak 2’ her most challenging role yet

Actress Triptii Dimri, who is all set to headline the emotionally intense drama Dhadak 2, opened up about her experience working on the film at its trailer launch event held in Mumbai on Friday. Speaking about her collaboration with director Shazia Iqbal, Triptii described the project as both demanding and deeply fulfilling.

“When I started my acting career, I had wished to be a part of certain kinds of films, and I have been fortunate to do them,” she shared. “Dhadak 2 is not a usual story—it's special beyond measure. Playing this character was quite challenging, and I’ve always wanted to take on such roles that test me as an actor. That thrill of acting must continue, and I feel that desire was fulfilled with this film. We’re very proud of Dhadak 2, and audiences will understand why once they see it in theatres.”

Triptii stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film, which deals with powerful themes such as caste discrimination, identity, and the emotional consequences of forbidden love. The story follows two young lovers who find themselves battling a deeply entrenched system of casteism, exploring the cost of defying social norms to protect their love.

The film marks a more mature turn for the actress, showcasing her ability to convey depth and emotion through layered storytelling. With its socially relevant theme and gritty narrative, Dhadak 2 promises to stand apart from typical romantic dramas.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh, Dhadak 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 1, 2025. It serves as the second instalment in the Dhadak franchise, which originally launched Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood career.