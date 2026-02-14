Triptii Dimri Praises Shahid Kapoor as ‘Incredibly Hardworking’ actor

Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri has heaped praise on her O’Romeo co-star Shahid Kapoor, calling him “incredibly hardworking” as the film hits theatres. The acknowledgment comes as part of a wider message of appreciation the actor shared on her Instagram account following the release of the much-anticipated thriller.

In her social media post, Triptii described her character Afshan as someone who embodies both fire and fragility, noting that the role pushed her creatively and challenged her in new ways. She credited director Vishal Bhardwaj for helping her fully immerse herself in the character, adding that the film was born out of passion, heart and belief.

Regarding Shahid Kapoor, Triptii said the actor was not only dedicated but also supportive on set, making her experience sharing the screen with him “wonderful” and enriching. She also acknowledged her fellow cast members — including Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani — for their contributions to the film’s ensemble effort.

Triptii said she believed that filmmaking is a collective effort — “it takes a village” — and expressed pride in the team’s dedication, encouraging audiences to watch O’Romeo and connect with her character’s journey.

O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj, following acclaimed titles such as Kaminey ,Haider and Rangoon. The film, which released in cinemas on Valentine’s Week, has already generated buzz from industry figures and early viewers alike.