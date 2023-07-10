  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Trisha to do action scenes in Malayalam film ‘Identity!’

Trisha to do action scenes in Malayalam film ‘Identity!’
x
Highlights

Star heroine Trisha Krishnan is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project “Leo,” co-starring Vijay in the lead role, under the direction of...

Star heroine Trisha Krishnan is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project “Leo,” co-starring Vijay in the lead role, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, Trisha signed a Malayalam film “Identity,” which has Tovino Thomas as the protagonist. The film will be helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

According to the latest buzz, Trisha will join the sets in September 2023. She is also set to perform an action sequence. An official announcement regarding this will be made soon. On the other hand, Trisha is likely to team up with Chiranjeevi again after “Stalin” for a new movie under the direction of Kalyan Krishna.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X