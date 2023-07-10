Live
Trisha to do action scenes in Malayalam film ‘Identity!’
Highlights
Star heroine Trisha Krishnan is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project “Leo,” co-starring Vijay in the lead role, under the direction of...
Star heroine Trisha Krishnan is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project “Leo,” co-starring Vijay in the lead role, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, Trisha signed a Malayalam film “Identity,” which has Tovino Thomas as the protagonist. The film will be helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.
According to the latest buzz, Trisha will join the sets in September 2023. She is also set to perform an action sequence. An official announcement regarding this will be made soon. On the other hand, Trisha is likely to team up with Chiranjeevi again after “Stalin” for a new movie under the direction of Kalyan Krishna.
