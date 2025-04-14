‘Tu Mera Lover’ from ‘Mass Jathara’ hits hard

The much-anticipated first single Tu Mera Lover from the upcoming film Mass Jathara is finally out — and it's already creating waves across music charts. Featuring the dynamic duo Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, the peppy track is packed with sizzling chemistry, catchy beats, and foot-tapping dance moves, setting the stage for a full-blown mass entertainer.

Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, who also lent his vocals, the song carries the lyrical flair of Bhaskarabhatla, whose writing once again captures the mass pulse to perfection. Tu Mera Lover is a nostalgic tribute to Ravi Teja’s iconic chartbuster Choopultho Guchi Guchi Champake from the blockbuster Idiot. In a unique musical move, the makers have used Artificial Intelligence to recreate late composer Chakri’s voice, turning the song into an emotional homage that blends past and present seamlessly.

Visually, the song is a treat. Ravi Teja’s trademark energy and dance moves, combined with Sreeleela’s vivacious screen presence, make for a captivating watch. Cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna captures the vibrant vibe of the number with impactful visuals that elevate the experience. The editing, handled by National Award winner Navin Nooli, promises to maintain the same pace and intensity across the full feature.

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Mass Jathara is positioned as a high-energy action entertainer. Backed by the successful production houses Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film promises a massive treat for mass film lovers. With Tu Mera Lover already winning hearts, expectations are sky-high for what’s next.