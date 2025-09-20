Tunnel: Atharvaa and Lavanya Tripathi shine

Atharvaa Murali teams up with Lavanya Tripathi in Tunnel, an action-packed thriller directed by Ravindra Madhava. Promising adrenaline-pumping sequences and a gripping storyline, the film blends high-stakes police drama with intense action, making it a treat for fans of the genre. Let's see how it fares at the box-office.

Story:

The story kicks off with a high-voltage encounter between the police and a group of bank robbers. However, the action doesn’t end there — Ashwath Kakamanu, who leads the gang, begins targeting the officers responsible for the encounters. His larger plan aims to shake the entire police department. Amidst this chaos, a newly recruited cop, played by Atharvaa, finds himself caught in a maze of danger and deception. The narrative cleverly combines cat-and-mouse chases, gripping confrontations, and well-executed twists that keep the audience invested throughout.

Performances:

Atharvaa Murali delivers a standout performance, balancing the dual shades of a carefree youngster and a determined cop with finesse. The decision to portray him as a relatable officer rather than a larger-than-life hero adds depth to his character. Ashwath Kakamanu makes a strong impact as the antagonist, bringing intensity and menace that perfectly complement Atharvaa’s role. Lavanya Tripathi brings charm and credibility to her part, while the supporting cast, particularly Atharvaa’s friends, provide the necessary lighter moments and emotional connect.

Technicalities:

On the technical front, Tunnel impresses with its slick visuals and gripping action. Director Ravindra Madhava succeeds in presenting a thrilling story with engaging moments and a stylish treatment. Cinematographer Sakthi Saravanan captures the slum and night sequences with great detail, enhancing the film’s tension. Justin Prabhakaran’s background score elevates the action and dramatic moments, adding the right emotional weight. The production values are solid, giving the film a polished look, while the editing maintains a racy feel for most of the runtime.

Analysis:

The film’s strength lies in its gripping first half, taut interval block, and well-choreographed action episodes. While the narrative follows familiar revenge-thriller elements, it is executed with enough sincerity and energy to keep audiences hooked. The characterizations, especially of Atharvaa and Ashwath, provide a strong emotional anchor. With its balanced mix of drama, action, and tension, Tunnel offers an entertaining ride for action lovers.

Tunnel is an engaging action thriller with strong performances, slick visuals, and thrilling moments. Atharvaa and Lavanya Tripathi’s presence, coupled with Ashwath Kakamanu’s impactful performance, make it a film worth watching on the big screen.

Rating: 3/5