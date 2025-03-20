Twinkle Khanna reveals her ultimate Parisian indulgence

Mumbai: Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna shared her ultimate Parisian indulgence with fans, revealing that for her, nothing beats the joy of eating macarons.

In a candid post, she invited her followers to share their own indulgences, giving a delightful glimpse into her love for this French treat. On Thursday, the Mela actress took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse into her Parisian getaway, sharing her love for the City of Lights. The actress traveled with her kids on the Eurostar, noting that Paris offers something for everyone, from the artistic to the adventurous.

In her post, Khanna mentioned how the rooms she stayed in came equipped with a guitar, offering a fun touch for those feeling musically inclined—or perhaps wanting to serenade a loved one or even the housekeeping staff. The actress also highlighted her indulgence in Parisian dining, where she enjoyed sushi so divine that it made her forget the city's traditional culinary offerings. However, when it comes to Twinkle Khanna’s ultimate Parisian indulgence, it's undoubtedly macarons. A sweet delight she savors while fully embracing the vibrant energy and charm of Paris.

Sharing photos, the ‘Barsaat’ actress wrote, “The kids got onto the Eurostar with me because there is something for everyone to do in Paris! The rooms come with a guitar incase you feel like serenading your partner or even the housekeeping staff:) Bonus points if you have a child who plays! Early evenings I went to @lebarlong to write a bit. A perfect spot to ponder great literary ghosts (and whether you should order another martini). The art was as dazzling as the decor and as for my favourite @matsuhisaparis let’s just say the food is so divine, you’ll forgive yourself for eating sushi in Paris. What’s your ultimate Parisian indulgence? Mine is clearly eating macarons.”

Twinkle Khanna, the wife of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and the daughter of the legendary Rajesh Khanna, made a name for herself in the film industry during the 90s and early 2000s. After the failure of her ambitious film Mela, she chose to marry Akshay and transition into a new phase of her life.

Years later, she found her true calling as a writer, penning several successful books such as “Mrs Funnybones” and “Pyjamas are Forgiving,” which garnered widespread acclaim for her witty and insightful writing.



