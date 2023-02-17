Twitter Review: Empowering Reactions to Dhanush's Vaathi/SIR

SIR/Vaathi is a period action drama written and directed by Tollywood filmmaker Venky Atluri, featuring Tamil actor Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. Saikumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani and other talented actors play pivotal roles in the film. The movie, which released worldwide today, is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages.

The plot revolves around a Government junior Maths lecturer who strives to provide education to underprivileged students in a village, and helps them to achieve top ranks in the state's 12th grade examinations despite corporate exploitation and political obstacles.

Dhanush's and Samuktha's performances, G.V. Prakash's background score, and a well-written screenplay by Venky Atluri have earned appreciation, making the movie a must-watch. Although the film has some flaws with its larger-than-life characterizations at times, the overall message and subject matter make it worth watching, especially for B and C centres. This movie marks a decent debut for Dhanush in Tollywood and for Venky Atluri in Tamil.



Take a look at the social media reactions from the audiences regarding the film!

#SIRMovie Premiere show done!



Very average 1st half

A pretty good 2nd half. Felt over the top at some scenes, but may go well with the masala film audience. Overall a decent debut for #Dhanush in Telugu.#Vaathi pic.twitter.com/8QePXhqvSc — Sriram Sriharsha శ్రీరాం శ్రీహర్ష (@SriharshaSriram) February 16, 2023

#SIRMovie / #Vaathi story travels with a simple content and the emotions in the film are well connecting audience. Due to language barrier I can't able to understand the dailogues managed with subtitles! Climax ❤️😭😭😭😭 #VenkyAtluri's best work@dhanushkraja Rocks again🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rCQQ2KWuQY — Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) February 16, 2023

#Vaathi Average 1st Half!



A regular story so far with a few good scenes but the rest is slow paced and ordinary. #SIRMovie — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) February 17, 2023