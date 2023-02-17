Twitter Review: Empowering Reactions to Dhanush's Vaathi/SIR
SIR/Vaathi is a period action drama written and directed by Tollywood filmmaker Venky Atluri, featuring Tamil actor Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the...
SIR/Vaathi is a period action drama written and directed by Tollywood filmmaker Venky Atluri, featuring Tamil actor Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. Saikumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani and other talented actors play pivotal roles in the film. The movie, which released worldwide today, is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages.
The plot revolves around a Government junior Maths lecturer who strives to provide education to underprivileged students in a village, and helps them to achieve top ranks in the state's 12th grade examinations despite corporate exploitation and political obstacles.
Dhanush's and Samuktha's performances, G.V. Prakash's background score, and a well-written screenplay by Venky Atluri have earned appreciation, making the movie a must-watch. Although the film has some flaws with its larger-than-life characterizations at times, the overall message and subject matter make it worth watching, especially for B and C centres. This movie marks a decent debut for Dhanush in Tollywood and for Venky Atluri in Tamil.
Take a look at the social media reactions from the audiences regarding the film!
#SIRMovie Premiere show done!— Sriram Sriharsha శ్రీరాం శ్రీహర్ష (@SriharshaSriram) February 16, 2023
Very average 1st half
A pretty good 2nd half. Felt over the top at some scenes, but may go well with the masala film audience. Overall a decent debut for #Dhanush in Telugu.#Vaathi pic.twitter.com/8QePXhqvSc
Just done with premieres #SIRMovie— harsha liteba (@harshaliteba) February 16, 2023
What a movie man 💥🙌#Dhanushkraja malli kottesadu #SIRMovie tho 👌 pic.twitter.com/4aW0OMCYbZ
#SIRMovie / #Vaathi story travels with a simple content and the emotions in the film are well connecting audience. Due to language barrier I can't able to understand the dailogues managed with subtitles! Climax ❤️😭😭😭😭 #VenkyAtluri's best work@dhanushkraja Rocks again🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rCQQ2KWuQY— Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) February 16, 2023
#Vaathi Average 1st Half!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) February 17, 2023
A regular story so far with a few good scenes but the rest is slow paced and ordinary. #SIRMovie
#SIRMovie/ #Vaathi : Entertaining & Educational— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) February 16, 2023
It's a fight for everyone's right to an education, & #VenkyAtluri manages to instill comedy, emotion, & love#Dhanush 🔥🔥🔥#Samyuktha 👍#GVPrakash 👌
#SIRMovie #VenkyAtluri comeback kottesavu anna 💥— Reviewsbloger (@reviewsbloger) February 16, 2023
Second half report:- Balu ni oorinudi pampichestharu , no studies for kids , assalu ela Balu inter + emcet classs thesukoni pass cheyochadu anedhi 💥
Dhanush career lo inkoka best picture #SamyukthaMenon 🙇♀️💓 good message worthy pic.twitter.com/fICaOwKUW3