Two youth lost lives at Suriya b’day celebrations
Highlights
Actor Suriya celebrated his 48th birthday. Marking the actor's birthday, a glimpse of his new film "Kanguva," directed by Siva, was released by the makers, which is now creating ripples on the internet.
Actor Suriya celebrated his 48th birthday. Marking the actor’s birthday, a glimpse of his new film “Kanguva,” directed by Siva, was released by the makers, which is now creating ripples on the internet.
Fans across the world are excitedly celebrating this special day, but a major tragedy happened which broke everyone’s hearts. Two teenage fans of Suriya died due to electric shock while they were erecting the actor’s flexi banners.
The mishap happened in Narasaraopeta, Andhra Pradesh. The deceased fans are said to be aged 19 and 20. The local police registered the case and are conducting the investigation. Movie buffs and netizens are expressing their condolences to the affected families.
