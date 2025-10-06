Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Unveils the "Happy Journey" Poster

Under the banner of Future Bright Films, Happy Journey is an emotional entertainer directed by Chaitanya Konda and produced by Gangadhar Pedda Konda, featuring HariHaran Kone and Ishani Ghosh in the lead roles. The film has completed its shooting and is currently in post-production. Today, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay unveiled the film’s first-look poster.

The unveiling event was graced by Director Chaitanya Konda, Producer Gangadhar Pedda Konda, Cinematographer U. Arun Kumar Gnanavel, Senior Journalist Lakshminarayana, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said,

"I agreed to unveil the poster only after listening to the story. I congratulate the director for crafting such a meaningful film. At a time when society is facing numerous challenges, it is commendable to see socially conscious directors and passionate producers come together to create films like this. I will support such films as much as I can, especially those releasing in both Telugu and Hindi."

The cast includes HariHaran Kone, Ishani Ghosh, Duvvasi Mohan, V6 Satya, Sanjay Rayachur, Anand Bharti, and others.

Happy Journey Movie Releasing month end of October Near by your Theatres

Crew Details:

Producer: Gangadhar Pedda Konda

Director: Chaitanya Konda

Music: Chaitanya Raj

Cinematography (DOP): U. Arun Kumar Gnanavel

Editor: Kondaveeti Ravi Kumar

Art Director: Vasu

Digital marketing: KK DIGITALS