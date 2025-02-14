Unni Mukundan’s Marco is Available on This OTT Platform

Marco, the Malayalam film known for its intense violence and disturbing visuals, has lived up to the hype, thrilling audiences with its raw action.

Starring Unni Mukundan in a standout role, the film has made a significant mark at the box office, grossing over ₹115 crore. It’s also the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore milestone.

Surprise OTT Release on Sony LIV

Originally set for a February 14, 2025, release on streaming platforms, Marco surprised fans by debuting early on Sony LIV. Now available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and with English subtitles, the film is accessible to audiences who missed it in cinemas.

Sequel on the Way

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed, Marco features an ensemble cast including Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Yukti Tareja. Following its box-office success, a sequel is already in the works.

OTT Version and Fan Expectations

While fans had hoped for an uncut version with even more blood and gore, the film’s OTT release matches its theatrical version. The makers decided to comply with broadcasting regulations after complaints were raised, which left some fans disappointed.

Despite this, Marco continues to captivate audiences, now with a wider reach thanks to its early OTT release. With its multilingual availability, it’s poised to grow its fanbase across India and beyond.

