‘Unstoppable with NBK’returns: Balakrishna to light up screens again

`Get ready for a blockbuster season as aha OTT brings back the legendary talk show, "Unstoppable with NBK." The iconic Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to ignite screens once again, promising an even more explosive lineup of guests.

Premiering in October 2024, coinciding with the grand Dasara festival, the show is set to feature a dazzling array of stars from across India. Building on the phenomenal success of previous seasons, which saw luminaries such as Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, and Pawan Kalyan grace the hot seat, this upcoming season is poised to be the most anticipated yet.

‘Aha OTT’ has been overwhelmed with requests from pan-India celebrities eager to share the Unstoppable stage with the charismatic NBK. The show’s return is expected to capture the audience’s imagination, providing a perfect blend of entertainment and star power.

Fans can look forward to a season filled with candid conversations, laughter, and unforgettable moments, as Balakrishna brings his unique flair and dynamic presence to the talk show format. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to experience the magic of "Unstoppable with NBK" this October.