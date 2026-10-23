Upasana Singh, Kunickaa Sadanand defend Daler Mehndi, criticise public reprimand by Uttarakhand minister

Mumbai: Actors Upasana Singh and Kunickaa Sadanand have come out in support of singer Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his performance at an event in Uttarakhand.

Upasana said the singer may have been unwell and defended his decision to honour his professional commitment, and Kunickaa criticised the manner in which he was allegedly addressed publicly.

Speaking about the controversy in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Upasana said she knew Daler Mehndi well and maintained that he did not consume alcohol.

“I know Daler Mehndi very well, and I also know very well that he does not drink at all. He was unwell, and just as any of us can fall ill, he probably could not perform as well as everyone expected, which led to the outrage. But I don't think it was deliberate. He was genuinely unwell, and I think that, as human beings, we should understand that a person can fall ill. Despite not being in good health, he honoured his commitment.”

“I think, first of all, they should have understood the situation before saying anything to him. They should have spoken to him separately. Going on stage and saying such things to such an established performer... I didn't think it was right.”

She added, “Maybe they should have called him backstage, spoken to him and given him some time. They could have told him that the performance was not meeting their expectations and asked him the reason. If they had spoken to him, they would have known that he was not drunk. He has never been drunk. Everyone who knows him knows that he does not drink alcohol. So, it is a very sad and regrettable incident.”

She further said, “Okay, they have paid the money. I agree that they have paid the money. But Daler Mehndi is well-to-do and does not have any financial problems. I think he went there only because of his commitment. I believe he would have preferred to return the money rather than face humiliation.”

Kunickaa Sadanand also came out in support of the singer, criticising the alleged behaviour of the people involved.

She said that the possibility of someone being unwell or being unable to perform as expected did not justify public humiliation.

“Look, I always say that politicians don't have any system. They spoke to Daler Mehndi in such a rude manner. Their behaviour, their demeanour and their tone were like that of a dacoit. It's possible that Daler Mehndi was unwell. It's possible that he has grown old. But this is not the way to insult somebody. We have heard that Mr Daler Mehndi does not drink alcohol at all. The accusations made against him were extremely wrong. This is not a good thing.”

“Have heard that he took Rs 35 lakh but was not able to sing properly. So, if you feel that he has not sung properly, ask him to return the money. If you want the money back, then ask them to return it and I am sure he will. This is not the way to behave. You haven't bought anybody. You have paid them, but that doesn't mean you can behave improperly with them.”

For the uninitiated, the controversy arose after Daler Mehndi’s performance at an event in Uttarakhand drew criticism.

Many allegations were levelled upon him that he had failed to meet expectations despite reportedly being paid Rs 35 lakh. The incident attracted attention after the singer was publicly questioned about his performance by the Uttarakhand minister and publicly humiliated too.



