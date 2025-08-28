Update Incoming for Metal Gear Solid Delta – PS5 Performance Not Addressed

Unfortunately, in an online Q&A with fans on social media, the company didn’t address the MGS Delta PS5 issues with the game’s performance.

Metal Gear Solid Delta patch on PS5 suffers from a low-resolution presentation and inconsistent frame rate in certain segments of the game. But it’s even more of a problem on PS5 Pro, where the absence of graphics settings means there’s nothing users can do other than tolerate constant frame rate drops and dynamic resolution fluctuations, with Sony’s PSSR upscaler having been employed to smooth things out. Results so far have been lacklustre, to say the least.

So, what’s in patches? According to Konami, more urgent tasks include squashing particular crash triggers and some gameplay bugs, rather than broader PS5 performance improvements.

Konami hasn’t handed a time frame for the patch either, saying only “ We're laboriously probing the cause of the below issues, but it'll take a little longer to apply the fixes. ”

It’s also worth flashing back that Metal Gear Solid Delta is being developed by Virtuos, the same plant responsible for The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, which came out before this time. Oblivion took over a month of patches and updates to feel like a coherent experience, and it’s still an unpredictable title to run on some hardware. Of course, optimism is running thin with Delta right now, and a quick fix seems unlikely.

Konami has listed some of the specific crashes and bugs in Metal Gear Solid update. Here are a few.

• Removing the Crocodile Cap from the Survival Viewer while wearing it causes the game to crash.

• The game can crash when you pick up food near a crocodile that’s displaying a “hungry” state.

• Moving from a roll into a crawl results in the character becoming levitated at times.

If you have any doubts on whether the game can be saved given these concerns about stability and optimisation, you’re not alone.