Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Set for April 2026

Pawan Kalyan had a big hit this year with OG.

His next film is Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The movie is directed by Harish Shankar and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Raashi Khanna and Sreeleela are the heroines.

The posters already impressed fans.

People have high hopes because Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan last worked together in Gabbar Singh.

The film is said to be a remake of Vijay’s Tamil movie Theri.

Pawan agreed to this project before the elections.

He started shooting after taking office.

The shooting is now finished.

For many months, there was no update from the makers.

They also did not announce a release date.

Fans were waiting for news.

Producer Ravi Shankar has now said that the movie will release in April next year.

The exact date will be shared soon.

Fans are excited to watch Pawan Kalyan again next summer.

They are hoping this movie becomes a big hit like Gabbar Singh.