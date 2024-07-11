"Uttarakaanda" team unveils the first look of Shivanna as Maalika

Bengaluru: Team Uttarakaanda reveals the much anticipated look of Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shivarajkumar on account of his birthday. Shivanna’s look in the role of “Maalika” has ignited excitement amongst film lovers and his everlasting fanbase. Team Uttarakaanda has approached a unique way to introduce the characters and their posters ,and is now the talk of the town by revealing Shivanna’s look.

Dr.Shivarajkumar being the mass master has never failed to entertain his fans with his new avatars in bold ways. Each of his film uncovers a versatile look of him and so is “Maalika” in Uttarakaanda. The blood stained face and body portrays a very fiery shade of Shivanna, and has triggered the curiosity of his fans.











The most anticipated movie of Sandalwood “Uttarakaanda” directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios. Renowned Indian singer, music composer Amit Trivedi has composed music for the movie. Advaitha Gurumurthy is the Director of Photography, Vishwas Kashyap is the art director and Anil Anirudh is the editor.



"Uttarakaanda" is an action drama starring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr.Shivarajkumar, Natarakshasa Daali Dhananjaya, Bhavana Menon, Aishwarya Rajesh, Diganth Manchale and others.