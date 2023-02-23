Vaa Vaathi: Dhanush's version becomes an immediate success.

The bilingual movie Vaathi (known as Sir in Tamil) featuring popular actor Dhanush and talented actress Samyuktha is currently running successfully at the box office. The film, which is a social drama directed by Venky Atluri, has once again made headlines with the official release of the reprised version of the hit track "Vaa Vaathi" (known as "Mastaaru Mastaaru" in Telugu) from the movie.

What's surprising is that Dhanush himself has lent his soulful voice to the melody, which was composed by GV Prakash Kumar and written by Dhanush. The song has become an instant hit just like the original version. The film also features notable actors like Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadi, and Narra Srinivas in prominent roles, and it has been jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.