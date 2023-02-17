Vaathi/Sir Movie Satelite Streaming Channel Fixed

Today marks the worldwide release of the highly anticipated film Sir/vaathi, starring Kollywood star Dhanush and directed by Tollywood director Venky Atluri. In Tamil Nadu, the film is being released under the title Vaathi. The lead actress is Malayalam actress Samyuktha.

According to official reports, the film has secured a satellite partner, with popular television channel Gemini TV acquiring the satellite rights for a substantial sum. Meanwhile, the digital streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix. Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadhi, Narra Srinivas, and other notable actors play important roles in this production, which is being produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film.