Varun Dhawan's First Look Poster From Bhediya Is Out…

Bollywood's ace actor Varun Dhawan always entertains the audience with his amazing screen presence. This time too, he picked an intense subject and is all set to turn into a wolf for the Bhediya movie. Off late, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the lead actor and also shared the trailer launch date of this most-awaited movie.



Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon shared the first look poster on their Instagram pages... Take a look!

Along with sharing the first look poster, Varun also wrote, "Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct. #Bhediya".

In the poster, Varun looked terrific with an intense appeal and that too with the background of a full moon! Even Kriti Sanon and other prominent characters of the movie are seen in the poster.

The trailer of this movie will be launched on 19th October, 2022… According to the sources, the plot revolves around Varun Dhawan who turns into a wolf on the full moon day!

Speaking about other details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Earlier, a source close to the movie unit also revealed that, "Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it's currently in the post production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others".

Being a horror movie, this movie will hit the big screens 25th November, 2022!