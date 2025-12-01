Varun Sandesh to make OTT debut with ‘Nayanam’

ZEE5, India’s leading homegrown streaming platform, is gearing up to release its latest Telugu original series Nayanam on December 19. Directed by Swathi Prakash, the six-episode psychological thriller explores the darker corners of the human mind, where truth, obsession, and perception collide in unsettling ways.

The announcement also marks actor Varun Sandesh’s much-anticipated debut in the OTT space. Stepping into the role of Dr. Nayan, the actor takes on one of the most intense and psychologically layered characters of his career, moving far beyond his usual on-screen image.

Speaking about the poster launch and his new phase as an OTT actor, Varun Sandesh shared his excitement: “This is a completely new chapter for me. The character of Dr. Nayan challenged me in ways I’ve never experienced before. OTT gives us the freedom to explore characters in greater depth, and I’m thrilled to begin this journey with Telugu ZEE5.”

With its gripping concept, atmospheric tension, and Varun Sandesh in a never-seen-before avatar, Nayanam promises to be a riveting addition to ZEE5’s Telugu lineup. Nayanam premieres on December 19, exclusively on ZEE5.