Varun Sandesh's 'Nindha' Takes ETV Win by Storm with 1.4 Million Streaming Minutes on Day One

Varun Sandesh’s latest film Nindha has made a remarkable impact on the OTT platform ETV Win, racking up 1.4 million streaming minutes in just one day. Directed and produced by Rajesh Jagannadham under The Fervent Indie Productions, the movie has captivated audiences since its streaming debut on September 6.



After a successful theatrical run, Nindha was highly anticipated on OTT, and its impressive opening performance on ETV Win is a testament to its popularity. Observers believe that the film’s success on OTT is just beginning, with more viewers expected to tune in.

Based on real events, Nindha showcases a new side to Varun Sandesh's acting, winning praise for his standout performance. The film’s producer expressed confidence that the unique concept and storyline will continue to draw praise from audiences on OTT.

The movie features a strong supporting cast, including Anni, Tanikella Bharani, Bhadram, Surya Kumar, Chhatrapati Shekhar, Mime Madhu, Siddharth Gollapudi, and Arun Dalai. With Rameez Naveeth as the cinematographer and Santu Onkar providing the music, Nindha also boasts impressive technical work. Anil Kumar handled the film's editing.

With its growing momentum on OTT, Nindha is quickly becoming a must-watch in the digital space.