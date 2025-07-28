Varun Sandesh’s ‘One Way Ticket’ gets launched with pooja ceremony

Actor Varun Sandesh is all set to headline a new crime thriller titled One Way Ticket, which officially began its journey with a grand pooja ceremony on July 27. Directed by A. Palani Swamy and produced by Jorige Srinivasa Rao under Sri Padma Films and Rangasthalam Movie Makers, the film stars Kushboo Choudhary as the female lead.

The launch saw prominent guests including C. Kalyan, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, and Harshith Reddy, who extended their support. Speaking at the event, Varun shared his excitement about portraying a unique role, while the makers promised a gripping narrative filled with suspense.

Music will be composed by Sai Karthik, with cinematography by Srinivas Bejugam. Manoj Nandam and Sudhakar will also play key roles. Regular shooting has commenced.