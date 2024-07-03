Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’ completes filming; set to hit screens on August 2

Varun Sandesh, fresh off the success of 'Nindha,' is gearing up for his next film, 'Viraaji.' Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in collaboration with Maha Movies, 'Viraaji' is the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.The film has completed its shooting schedule and is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 2nd. A title launch event took place at Hyderabad's Prasad Labs, where the cast and crew shared their excitement about the project.

Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla expressed his confidence, stating, "'Viraaji' is a strong title. Varun Sandesh will be seen in a completely new avatar. We are very pleased with how the movie has shaped up and have extensive promotional plans in place. As newcomers in the industry, we seek your support."

Actress Pramodini, who plays a significant role, added, "The stronger the title, the better the film. We are gearing up for promotions and a grand release and hope for your support."

Director Adhyanth Harsha thanked key individuals for their support and revealed that the film's first look will be unveiled on July 10th.

Varun Sandesh shared his excitement, stating, "The story of 'Viraaji' gave me goosebumps. This film is unlike anything I have done in my 17-year career. I eagerly await its release."With its release set for August 2nd, 'Viraaji' promises to be a unique and exciting addition to Varun Sandesh's filmography.



