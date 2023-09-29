Varun Tej’s‘Operation Valentine’non-theatrical rights gets a whopping price

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s Telugu-Hindi bilingual “Operation Valentine” is in the post-production phase. Varun Tej plays the role of a brave Air Force pilot in the movie that will showcase the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. This highly anticipated actioner celebrates the might of India, inspired by true events.

The movie garnered huge buzz, for its nationalistic theme and grand scale making. Interim, the non-theatrical rights of the movie, including satellite, digital/streaming, audio, and other rights for all the languages were sold for a whopping Rs 50 Cr+. This is the biggest price so far for Varun Tej. The makers are also getting massive deals for the theatrical rights of the movie in Telugu and Hindi.

This visual extravaganza marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, while its Telugu debut for Manushi Chhillar who plays the role of a radar officer.

After the massive success of 2022 release ‘Major’, Sony Pictures International Productions returns with a yet another patriotic story that celebrates the heroes of our country and is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu language.

‘Operation Valentine’ is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado makes his directorial debut with this film.

Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will release in Telugu and Hindi on December 8, 2023.







