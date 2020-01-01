Varun's Modish Look On GQ Cover Page…

Varun Dhawan looks extremely stylish and modish on the cover page of GQ magazine. Wishing all its readers a very happy New Year, GQ magazine also released its first edition of the magazine for the year 2020.

Going with the title, 'Welcome To The Future', the cover page has Varun Dhawan with the tag 'The Varun Vantage'. Varun is seen wearing a full-sleeved woollen round-neck tee with all white stars. He paired it a royal look ash-coloured pant with a long train. His serious look added the needed attention to this cover page and made us stare at this lad.

Here is the magazine's cover page… Have a look!





Hope Varun will rock this year with a handful of interesting projects…