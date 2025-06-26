‘Veede Mana Vaarasudu’ set for release on July 18

Veede Mana Vaarasudu, a socially relevant and emotionally charged drama rooted in the struggles of farmers, is all set to hit theatres across the Telugu states on July 18. Written, directed, produced, and headlined by Ramesh Uppu (RSU), the film promises a heartfelt cinematic experience with strong social messaging.

In addition to playing the lead role, RSU has taken on multiple creative responsibilities—writing the screenplay, penning dialogues and lyrics, and even lending his voice to the film’s songs. The film is produced under the R.S. Arts banner and is presented by U Ramadevi.

Starring Lavanya Reddy and Sarvani Mohan alongside RSU, the film also features supporting performances by Sammetha Gandhi, Vijay Rangaraju, Anand Bharathi, Guduru Kishore, and Shilpa (Vizag).

The film recently completed its censor formalities and received positive feedback from board members, who appreciated its depiction of family values, the challenges faced by farmers, and its hard-hitting commentary on youth drug abuse.

Speaking about the film, RSU shared, “Veede Mana Vaarasudu carries a message that society needs today. The emotional layers in the story are sure to strike a chord with viewers. Encouragement from the censor board and early viewers has reaffirmed our faith in the film. We hope the audience supports this honest effort and joins us in theatres.”

Promotional activities have already begun, generating strong interest. A pre-release event is planned for June 29, while early premiere shows for select dignitaries have garnered praise, further adding to the film’s buzz. With its powerful narrative and socially conscious themes, Veede Mana Vaarasudu aims to touch hearts and spark conversations.