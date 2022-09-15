Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Movie Ott Streaming Partner Fixed

Tamil actor Silambarasan, simply known as Simbu has a new crime movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Star director Gautham Vasudev Menon directed the movie, and Siddhi Idnani stars opposite him as the female lead.

The latest news is that Amazon Prime Video has the online rights to this movie. They bought these rights for a hefty price based on strings. This movie is produced by Vels Film International and has music by AR Rahman. The Telugu version of this movie will be released on September 17, 2022.