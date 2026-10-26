Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam Censor Report Is Out

It is well known that Tollywood’s iconic actor Venkatesh Daggubati and ace filmmaker Trivikram are all set to deliver their family entertainer Adarsha Kutumbam on 30th October, 2026 in the theatres. Being the most-awaited movie of this season, there are many expectations on it. And the trailer which was launched a couple of days back also showcased Venky Mama in complete action mode surprising his fans.

As the release date is nearing, the makers also finished off their censor formalities too and dropped this big news on social media. Take a look!





'𝐔'nmissable '𝐀'll-Out Family Entertainer! 🏠❤️ #AadarshaKutumbam is certified U/A! Bringing you crime, comedy, action, and family fun, all under one roof! 🔥💥 #AK47Trailer – https://t.co/Kon1BZcfxA #AK47 In cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 30th! 🥳 #AK47FromOct30th | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram Victory @VenkyMama #Trivikram @SrinidhiShetty7 @IamRohithNara @MusicThaman @Nivetha_Tweets @DimpleHayathi #UdbayBhirSandhu #YuvinaParthavi #RajaPrajwal #SRadhaKrishna @vamsi84 @dop007 @NavinNooli #AsPrakash @kevinkumarrrr @nikhilkoduru @haarikahassine @adityamusic — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) October 26, 2026





So, Adarsha Kutumbam bagged U/A rating from the censor board being a family cum action entertainer.

Usually, Trivikram's films are generally known for their dialogues, humour and family-oriented storytelling rather than extensive action sequences. Going with the trailer, unlike the teaser which highlighted the humorous angle of Venky, it highlighted a gang entering into the city and begins attacking families. But Venky who puts his best forward to protect his family, chases the gang and teaches them a lesson.

Although the trailer, doesn’t reveal the storyline, it is filled with Trivikram’s trademark one liners and upped the expectations on the movie. See Indian Cinema But in the teaser, Venky is seen vexed by his daily household chores as Chitti Babu. The makers highlighted his son Sarva’s poor academic performance and his wife Swarna’s habit of lending money.

Thus, Adarsha Kutumbam is filled with humour and action elements that are expected to make the audience sit at the edge of the seats for sure! This Trivikram directorial is being produced by S Radha Krishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 30th October, 2026 ahead of the colourful Diwali festival!



