Venky Reviews Rates #War2 and #Coolie Mediocre | Honest Release Day Film Review

Today, August 14, 2025, two major films—War2 and #Coolie—release nationwide. Venky Reviews, a film distributor and critic, shared his take on both via his X account.

He called #War2 a mediocre action thriller heavy on style but light on substance, with a predictable pace and routine storyline. #Coolie, described as a mediocre revenge drama, has a few strong moments but overall feels amateurish and lacks the director’s usual flair.

Both films received a 2.5/5 rating from Venky Reviews. Despite strong advance bookings for #War2, the critic suggests both movies offer an average viewing experience without lasting impact.