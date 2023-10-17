Vennela Kishore looks crazy in Manoj’s ‘What the Fish’first look

Rocking star Manchu Manoj is coming back with a crazy project 'What the Fish'. Debutant director Varun Korukonda is directing the film along with story and screenplay. 'ManamManamBarampuram' is the tag line of the movie. 'What the Fish' is being made on a grand scale with high production values and superior technical standards. 6ix Cinemas Vishal Bejawada and Surya Bejawada are producing this film which will be releasing pan-India as well as worldwide.

The already released first look glimpses of Manoj in different getups have received a good response. Recently, the first look of Vennela Kishore, who is playing a key role in this film, was released. In the first look poster, he looked very crazy with a big saw in his hand in a serious look. Currency notes flying in the wind can also be observed in the bag ground. The first look shows that Vennela Kishore's role is very crazy.

This movie adventure shooting took place in different locations in Toronto city, Canada, the talented actors and technical team working for this movie. Shaktikant Karthik is composing the music for this film.Preparations are being made to release this film in different languages all over the world.







