Veteran Malayalam Actor TP Madhavan Passes Away At 88

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away on Wednesday. He died at a private hospital in Kollam at the age of 88. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Madhavan was a significant figure in the Malayalam film industry during the 1980s and 1990s. Over his career, he appeared in more than 600 films.

Madhavan began acting at the age of 40. His journey started after he met actor Madhu. He made his debut in the 1975 film ‘Raagam.’ Initially, he was cast in villainous roles. He later transitioned to comedy. Eventually, he became known for his diverse character roles.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences following Madhavan's death. He described Madhavan as a talented actor who portrayed various characters in over 600 films. The chief minister recalled that even in his final years, Madhavan continued to act in television serials while residing at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram.

In addition to his acting career, TP Madhavan held the position of the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Before entering the film industry, he ran advertising agencies in Mumbai and Kolkata. His versatility earned him a dedicated fan following. In his later years, he faced health challenges, including a diagnosis of amnesia, which eventually brought his acting career to an end.

Madhavan spent his final days at Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram. His contributions to cinema were recognized with the Ramu Karyat Award and the Prem Nazir Award. He is survived by his daughter, Devika, and son Raja Krishna Menon. Raja is a well-known director in Bollywood, recognized for films like Chef, Airlift, and Pippa.