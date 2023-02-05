Veteran singer Vani Jayaram dies

Chennai: Another humongous loss to the world of art. Iconic singer Vani Jayaram, who had crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages starting with unforgettable songs like 'Bole re Papihara 'from the Hindi film Guddi in 1971, Poojalu Seya song from the 1975 Vanisree starrer Pooja and Anati Iyara Hara, and Dorakuna Itivanti Seva died under mysterious circumstances in Chennai on Saturday.

The irreparable loss to the world of music comes within just 24 hours of the passing away of legendary film director K Viswanath. The 77-year-old Vani Jayaram, who was conferred Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day, had a divine voice that permeates our very being with joy and peace.

She was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai, where she was found dead, police said. Vani Jayaram's husband predeceased her and she had no children. The singer's maid said she turned up as usual for work on Saturday.

She did not get any response despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell. Immediately, she said, she alerted the singer's relatives who informed the police. In the presence of Vani Jayaram's relatives, the police opened the door with a duplicate key and found her dead, she said.

Malarkodi, who has been working for the past 10 years as a maid in the singer's house, said the police found an injury on Vani Jayaram's forehead. Police said she might have fallen and injured herself. Asked if she had any health issues, the maid said she was perfectly alright. "She was busy receiving guests and well-wishers who visited her to greet her for getting the Padma Bhushan award and had been attending all phone calls," she said. After conducting autopsy, the body was shifted to her house. Relatives said last rites would be performed on Sunday.

Triplicane Police are waiting for the autopsy report to find out the cause of death.

Vani Jayaram was born as Kalaivani in Vellore on November 30, 1945. The legendary singer had also recorded thousands of devotional songs and performed several solo concerts across the world as well.

Her debut in Malayalam film industry was by singing the famous Salil Chowdhury composition Sourayudhathil Vidarnnoru for the movie Swapnam in 1973. The same year saw her enter Tamil and Telugu films and she won three national awards.