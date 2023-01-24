VHP Withdraws Protest Against Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Gujarat Following Removal of 'Objectionable' Content

The Gujarat unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced on Tuesday that they will no longer be protesting against the release of the upcoming film 'Pathaan', which stars Shah Rukh Khan. This decision comes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made revisions to the film, removing what the VHP considered to be "objectionable" content. The VHP's Gujarat Secretary, Ashok Raval, stated that 40 to 45 changes were made to the film, including revisions to songs, color, and clothing, which resolved the issues that the VHP had with the film.

'Pathaan' had faced backlash from the VHP and other right-wing groups for featuring actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. The VHP had even called for a ban on the film. However, Raval stated that the revisions made by the CBFC were a victory for the Hindu community. He also congratulated all the activists and the entire Hindu community who fought to protect religion and culture.

Despite the VHP's withdrawal of their protests, the film had faced earlier threats from right-wing groups to stop its release in Gujarat. The state government had, however, assured police protection to theatres following a representation made by multiplex owners. The Multiplex Association of Gujarat had met with the Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, in Gandhinagar, who had promised to deploy policemen outside movie theatres for the smooth screening of the film.



On Sunday, five activists of the VHP were arrested in Surat for rioting after they barged into a movie theatre and tore down posters of the movie. Similar protests were reported earlier. The film is set to be released on Wednesday across India on 5,000 screens, it is the first Shah Rukh Khan film to have 6 am shows.

