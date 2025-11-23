‘Vichitra’ nears its release

Starring Ravi Ravan Rudra and Shreya Tiwari as the lead pair, ‘Vichitra’ is produced and directed by Saifuddin Malik under the banner of SIS Films. The movie, which promises to touch the hearts of the audience as a beautiful family entertainer, has completed its censor formalities and is gearing up for release soon.

On this occasion, director–producer Saifuddin Malik shared his thoughts: “In this film, Ravi plays the hero and Shreya Tiwari the heroine, along with Jyothi Apoorva, ‘Baby’ Sri Harshini, Ravi Prakash, Surya, Chhatrapathi Sekhar, and Meena Vasan in important roles. ‘Vichitra’ is a film made with a soulful mother sentiment. It is a heart-touching story that encourages every family to reflect on a mother’s love, sacrifice, and bond. Our team has worked with the belief that ‘Vichitra’ will stand out as a family drama that audiences can happily watch together. The story presents a fresh perspective on a mother’s affection, emotions, and family values.”

The film has completed censor certification and will be arriving in theatres soon. Saifuddin Malik expressed confidence that ‘Vichitra’ will create a memorable impact on the hearts of the audience.