Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest rom-com surprises with its first day collections

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” has been promoted well over the last few days. Laxman Utekar, who delivered good films like “Mimi” and “Luka Chuppi,” is its director. This medium-budget film has sprung a surprise at the box office on its opening day.

A few predicted that the movie would collect less than two crores opening, but much to the surprise of all, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer amassed 5.49 crores nett. The reasonable ticket pricing and good promotions are being cited as the reasons behind the fair start.

The movie is expected to post good collections over the weekend too. The film is about two college lovebirds who start facing relationship issues after getting married. Dinesh Vijan and Jyothi Deshpande produced the movie, while Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, and Neeraj Sood played key roles.