Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’ declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa

Mumbai: In a major boost for Vicky Kaushal's latest film, "Chhaava," the movie has been declared tax-free in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, including its capital Bhopal, and Goa.

The film, which is generating a lot of buzz for its gripping storyline and Vicky Kaushal's powerful performance is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On February 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement during a public gathering held on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.

Taking to his X handle, Mohan Yadav wrote, "On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, I announce tax-free release of the Hindi film 'Chhava' based on his son Sambhaji Maharaj.”

The Goa government has also declared that "Chhaava" tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the same via a post on his X handle. He tweeted, “Victory to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj! It gives pleasure to me to announce that movie "Chhava" based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa. The Movie exploring the valor, courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese is an inspiration for all of us. The one who was ready to sacrifice for the nation and religion, Was the shadow of the lion, Shivaji. A great warrior, supreme and mighty, Only one Shambhu king ruled.”

The announcement from both states coincided with the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Interestingly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the growing calls for granting tax-free status to "Chhaava." He acknowledged the film's historical significance and shared that he had received positive feedback from the public regarding its portrayal of the iconic ruler. Fadnavis informed the media that Maharashtra had removed the entertainment tax in 2017 and stated, “We will explore the best ways to promote this film and make it accessible to as many people as possible.”

Following the announcement in Madhya Pradesh and Goa, several other states are expected to follow suit and declare "Chhaava tax-free," recognizing the film's cultural significance and historical importance.



