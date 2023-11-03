Viewers connect with ‘Sarvam Sakthi Mayam’ characters- Director Pradeep Maddali

Pradeep Maddali who made his directorial debut with Sathya Dev headlined thriller '47 Days' has directed a web series 'Sarvam Sakthi Mayam' which is streaming now in Telugu and Tamil languages on Aha while its Hindi version is streaming on ZEE 5. BVS Ravi is the creator of the show along with providing the story and Pradeep Maddali has directed it.

The 10 episode series explores about Shakti Peethas and significance of Hinduism. Director Pradeep Maddali has shared his happiness and experiences about the success of the series.

Didn't you felt risk while taking up a huge span project like 'Sarvam Sakthi Mayam' as your second project? How did you handle it?

It is a great responsibility handling such kind of subject. I know BVS Ravi very well. We used to meet to discuss various subjects. He is the creator and writer for 'Sarvam Sakthi Mayam'. When he narrated me this idea, I liked it instantly. I felt that this is a great opportunity and agreed to do it.Luckily, we got actors with amazing talent, Priyamani, Sanjay Suri, Sameer Soni, Aslesha Thakur, everyone is an amazing actor. My work became easy handling such matured actors.

Many creative persons worked for this project. How is the travel with them?



It went with the flow. BVS Ravi and Project Head Hemanth Madhukar working on this subject from a longtime. Due to some unavoidable reasons the project didn't got materialized. Then I joined the project. Project scale is very big. We shot it in 58 days. Though it has less number of working days, travelling, rekki of locations took time. Because of all these people we were able to pull it off as per our plan.

Majority of the casting is from Bollywood.Any reason for opting them?

We made this as a Hindi project to get it a wide reach. That's why we went for a Bollywood casting. We balanced it with Priyamani. Her choice is also according to the story.

How is the response for Telugu, Tamil versions?

Hindi version was released on ZEE 5 in June. It garnered terrific response. It got released in Telugu and Tamil versions on Aha on 20thOctober. I am getting messages of appreciation from all over the country. I am very happy to see such a positive and warm response from the viewers. As this is not a regular crime or thriller series, it will take time to grow more on audience.