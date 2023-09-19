Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera commits suicide

Shocking and heartbreaking news has emerged in the film industry this early morning. Vijay Antony, known for his role as a hero and music composer, gained fame with his movie ‘Bichagadu.’ Sadly, his daughter, Meera (16), has taken her own life at their residence in Alwarpet, Chennai.

According to the police, she had been battling depression over the past few months. She was a student in the 12th grade at Church Park School.









Meera, who was majorly kept away from the limelight, became famous earlier this year after a photo of her with a winner sash went viral on the internet.









According Tamil media channels when her father Vijay Antony went to daughter’s room at 3 AM, he was shocked to see that she had committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan hook. With the help of the workers working at the house, she was brought down and taken to Kaveri Hospital. Police are investigating the matter. May her soul rest in peace, and our thoughts are with the Antony family during this difficult time.

