Vijay Antony’s ‘Love Guru’creates buzz with pre-release event

Vijay Antony, renowned for his versatile roles, ventures into the romantic entertainer genre with his latest film, "Love Guru," featuring Mrinalini Ravi as his leading lady. Produced under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation and co-produced by Meera Vijay Antony, the film is helmed by director Vinayak Vaidyanathan. Scheduled for release on April 11, coinciding with the Ramzan festival, "Love Guru" will be distributed by Mythri Movie Distribution.



At the pre-release event held in Hyderabad, accolades poured in for the film from industry insiders:

Writer Bhashyasree expressed confidence that "Love Guru" would resonate with the youth, praising the quality of the film's storytelling and character portrayal. He highlighted the soundtrack's youthful vibe and predicted a warm reception from Telugu audiences.

Producer Naveen Yerneni commended the freshness of each scene in "Love Guru" and lauded the chemistry between Vijay Antony and Mrinalini Ravi, predicting success not only in Tamil but also in Telugu.

Producer Ravi Shankar emphasized Vijay Antony's versatility as an actor and praised the engaging screenplay of "Love Guru," anticipating a positive response from audiences in both Tamil Nadu and Telugu states.

Vijay Antony expressed his gratitude for collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, expressing his desire to continue working with them. He confidently asserted that "Love Guru" would be a career-defining hit, praising Mrinalini Ravi's stellar performance and Bharat's captivating music.

With promising remarks from the cast and crew, "Love Guru" is poised to captivate audiences with its romantic narrative and engaging screenplay. Audiences can experience the magic of "Love Guru" in theaters starting April 11th.