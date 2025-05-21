Vijay Antony’s next film ‘LAWYER’

Versatile star Vijay Antony, known for his pursuit of first-of-its-kind films, is set to headline an upcoming film titled ‘LAWYER’, written and directed by Joshua Sethuraman, who recently gained acclaim for ‘Gentlewoman’.

The official title looks for ‘LAWYER’ has been unveiled, generating considerable excitement among fans. Produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, ‘LAWYER’ is described as a courtroom drama centered on a distinctive legal case, with its narrative unfolding within the realms of law and justice.

Director Joshua Sethuraman has reportedly crafted a compelling story that aims to realistically portray the courtroom setting and its procedures—a subject less frequently explored in Indian cinema. The film is also anticipated to be a powerful social drama.

A nationally recognised Indian actress is set to join the cast in a significant opposing role. With pre-production now complete, filming is expected to begin soon. Further details regarding the cast, technical crew, and other aspects will be officially announced in the near future.