Vijay Devarakonda in soup after supporting Aamir Khan

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday responded to a question asked by the media regarding 'boycott trend' in Bollywood while promoting his upcoming movie Liger. The actor said that around 300 cast, technical and non-technical crew work for a film.

"Each film is giving work for actors and employment to hundreds of people," he mentioned.

Vijay quoted the example of boycott call of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on social media.

"Around 3,000 families have survived through employment generated by Laal Singh Chaddha," he stated and added that Aamir Khan will not suffer loss with boycott call.

A section of netizens did not like Vijay responding on Laal Singh Chaddha. They are uploading posts on the internet against Liger with 'boycott' tag. However, fans are supporting the actor with tag 'Support Vijay Deverakonda' on social media. Liger helmed by Puri Jagannadh is slated for release in theatres on August 25.