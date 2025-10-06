Live
Vijay Devarakonda Spotted With A Ring Post His Engagement with Rashmika Mandanna? Here's What We Know
Rashmika’s first post amid the news stayed focused on her work; showing behind-the-scenes moments from her upcoming project 'Thamma' and avoiding direct reference to the engagement.
A weekend has passed since the news of Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna circulated online. While the couple is yet to confirm this happy news, the initial rumour itself sent a wave of excitement amongst the fans.
Now, adding extra buzz to this news Vijay was spotted visiting Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s ashram with family. But that's not it? What caught everyone's attention was a ring on his finger in viral photos.
Meanwhile, Rashmika's first post amid the news stayed focused on her work; showing behind-the-scenes moments from her upcoming project 'Thamma' and avoiding direct reference to the engagement.
While the couple is yet to send out an official confirmation, Vijay’s team has given a nod to the news stating that the couple got engaged in a private ceremony held on Friday, October 3, in the presence of close family members at his residence in Hyderabad. No public photos have surfaced yet.
The team also gave a confirmation on a February wedding in 2026, and the couple is likely to host a destination wedding.
Coming to their whirlwind romance, their love story is a classic example of a match made on the sets. Yes, the couple first met during the shoot of Geetha Govindam (2018), where their on-screen chemistry fueled rumors of a deeper connection. They later reunited on Dear Comrade (2019), which further added fuel to the fire. Over the years, both have been discreet about their personal lives, often avoiding public confirmation of dating rumors. However, eagle-eyed fans have always drawn connections in their every move together- be it their vacation or puja at home.