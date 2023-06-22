Vijay ‘Naa Ready’ song: A foot tapping number

The first look of Thalapathy Vijay’s “Leo” is creating new records on social media. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, “Leo” is a full-blown action entertainer. As promised, the makers dropped the first single, “Naa Ready.”



Apart from composing this foot-tapping dance number, Anirudh crooned the song along with Thalapathy Vijay, and their rendition made it even more appealing. Vijay’s dance moves are simple yet effective. Vishnu Edavan penned the lyrics.

Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Action King Arjun, and Mathew Thomas play crucial roles in the flick. Lalit Kumar is producing Leo under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The film releases on October 19, 2023, in multiple languages.