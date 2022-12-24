Vijay Sethupathi And Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas' Is Postponed To Next Year

Post her gala wedding with Bollywood's ace actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif announced her new movie 'Merry Christmas' with Tamil film industry's happening actor Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to hit the theatres for this Christmas festival but unfortunately, it got postponed to next year. The makers shared a new poster of the movie and announced this news through social media.

Even Katrina Kaif also shared the new poster of the 'Merry Christmas' movie and shared the news with all her fans… Take a look!

The poster is all interesting as it showcased two broken glasses with some red liquid getting leaked from them. Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST. See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas. #SriramRaghavan @actorvijaysethupathi @sanjaykapoor2500 @tipsfilmsofficial @rameshtaurani @sanjayroutraymatchbox @jaya.taurani @ipritamofficial @matchboxpix".

Merry Christmas movie is being directed by Sri Ram Raghavan and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray under the TIPS films and Matchbox Pictures pvt ltd banners.

Well, Katrina Kaif is also part of Tiger 3 movie. This movie is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan as the antagonists! It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Movies banner. Emraan is all set to essay the Pakistani ISI spy role in this most-awaited movie.