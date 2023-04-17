Vikram's Intense and Gritty Performance Steals the Show in Thangalaan's Glimpse Video

The highly anticipated glimpse video of Kollywood star Vikram's intense action drama, Thangalaan, has just been released on the occasion of his birthday. The video, titled "A Slice of Flesh," is a thrilling collage of all the gritty action that went into making the movie.

In the "Slice of Flesh" video, Vikram portrays a barbaric character who is determined to protect his land from oppressors. Thangalaan is based on real incidents from a bygone era. The video once again demonstrates that Vikram is a rare actor who will go to any length to portray his character convincingly. The intense visuals and GV Prakash Kumar's riveting background score are the other major highlights of the video.

The award-winning Tamil director Pa Ranjith is helming this massive pan-Indian project. Malayalam actress Parvathy and Bollywood actress Malavika Mohanan are the female leads in Thangalaan. The movie is being produced by KE Gnanavel Raja on his Studio Green banner.