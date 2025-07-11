Virgin Boys: A glam-filled youth drama with a message

Virgin Boys, directed by Dayanandh Gaddam, arrives on the Telugu cinema scene with a wave of hype, thanks to its flashy promotional campaigns and attention-grabbing themes. With slogans like “Money Rain in Theaters” and “Buy a Ticket, Win an iPhone,” the film clearly targets a youth audience, promising entertainment laced with humor, romance, and glamour. But does the film deliver more than just skin-deep attraction?

Story:

The story follows three B.Tech students — Arya (Geetanand), Dundi (Shree Shrihan), and Rony (Ronith) — who are challenged by a childhood friend (played by Kaushal Manda) to lose their virginity before December 31. Arya falls for Sarayu (Mitraaw Sharma), a classical dancer, while Dundi and Rony pursue Laila (Jenifar Emmanuel) and Shloka (Anshula Dhawan), respectively. As the boys try to win over the girls, their love is tested in different ways, bringing in a mix of comedy, emotional trials, and steamy moments. Will they succeed in proving their love, or will lust lead to heartbreak?

Performances:

Geetanand does a fair job as Arya, especially in emotionally driven scenes, though his performance doesn’t break new ground. Shree Shrihan delivers the laughs with decent comic timing, albeit with an exaggerated Telangana accent. Ronith fits well into his role. Among the heroines, Jenifar Emmanuel and Anshula Dhawan impress with both their performances and screen presence. Mitraaw Sharma, despite the buzz around her, doesn’t quite stand out. Kaushal Manda is decent in his supporting role.

Technicalities:

Director Dayanandh Gaddam is successful in blending glamour with a moral lesson. Smaran Sai’s music fits the youthful vibe, with both songs and background score enhancing the glamour quotient. Cinematography captures college life and dance sequences stylishly, giving the film a vibrant tone. Dubbing, however, feels inconsistent in places. The film’s production values are strong, and the investment by producer Raja Darapuneni is visible on screen.

Analysis:

While Virgin Boys leans heavily on double entendre and glamour, it also attempts to include a moral lesson in its climax. The message feels a bit tacked on, but the film entertains its intended audience. It may not offer depth in storytelling, but for those looking for light-hearted adult comedy, it hits the mark.

Virgin Boys is a youth-centric glam fest with adult humor, stylish presentation, and just enough emotion to keep viewers engaged. A fun ride for its target crowd.

Rating: 3.25/5